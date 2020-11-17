BPTT to retrench up to 100 workers

BPTT Matapal Photo courtesy BPTT -

BPTT has said it is doing everything it can to support staff who were handed their pink slips in a restructuring process which started on Monday.

While the company neither confirmed nor denied that up to 100 workers are in line to be retrenched in all departments, including those in managerial positions, BPTT admitted that the process of restructuring which started in February was exacerbated by covid19.

It said in a release, “In February 2020, we launched our new purpose: to re-imagine energy for people and our planet and also announced a bold new ambition: to become a net zero (CHG emission) company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

“On 8 June 2020, BP announced a global restructuring in service of achieving our new purpose and ambition. The challenges facing energy markets as a result of covid-19 have since amplified the need for this restructuring which we believe will create a more focused, leaner and better integrated energy company.”

A local newspaper reported that more than 40 workers involved in the the oil and gas giant’s production of gas and condensate were retrenched on Monday, and more were expected to be sent home on Tuesday.

The report said a total of 100 are expected to be retrenched, but BPTT said, out of respect for them, it chose not to divulge the precise number until after the process is complete.

In the release BPTT said in the first phase of the restructuring process, the company gave staff members an opportunity to leave voluntarily. The next phase in which BPTT is “notifying employees about placement in to roles in the redesigned organisation,” is under way.

In recent reports the Prime Minister said he was told BPTT plans to reduce its labour force by 25 per cent.

Dr Rowley said all oil and gas markets are experiencing the same thing, as covid19 and restrictions put in place to contain its spread have limited demand.