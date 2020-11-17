Ayoung and Vibrant – a musical movement

Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung is a part of the group, Ayoung and Vibrant. The group's song Wear Yuh Mask has been played locally and internationally. -

PORT OF SPAIN businessman Allan Bhagan is hoping to create a positive musical movement through a new group called Ayoung and Vibrant, to help ease the doom and gloom brought on by the covid19 pandemic.

The group was formed in May after Bhagan realised the devastating effects the pandemic was having on many people throughout TT. Bhagan owns and operates two bars and a drug store on Broadway, Port of Spain.

Calypsonian Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung is among the group's eight members, which also includes Keston “Lose Change” James; Crystal “Akeshia” Defour; Daniel “Dan E Dan” John; Nigel “Rockman Trini” Edwards; Daryl “Fedderal De General” Alexander; Bhagan and Shenifa “Sexy Star” Gibbs.

“The first lockdown came and it was devastating for a lot of people, especially the three months without an income. When we reopened, business was okay. Of course, we were short because we were only open until 8 pm and then later on maybe a week or so till ten,” he told Newsday.

The group’s first song, Wear Yuh Mask, is a reminder to people of the importance of wearing a mask during the pandemic.

Bhagan said he knew the importance of this even before it was made mandatory.

“We used to ask the customers, please wear a mask, sanitise and we put in a sink and we allowed 25 people in the bar at a time.”

He said people would come into the bar and take their mask off. James – who also works for Bhagan as his PRO in one of his bars – began telling people to wear their masks and because people weren’t complying, he wrote some of the lyrics to Wear Yuh Mask. His friend Dan E Dan also contributed to the song’s lyrics.

Bhagan, James and Dan E Dan then went to Crazy and said they had a song that would inspire people to wear their masks. He agreed to help them and that is how the group was formed.

Bhagan said the song has been widely played not only locally but also in Canada, Barbados and the US.

The group is also working with well-known producer Leston Paul who has “made some other tunes with these young people to help them through this time,” Bhagan said.

Through his outreach, Bhagan has personally helped over 100 people.

James said if he had not been involved in Ayoung and Vibrant he does not know what he would have been doing during the lockdown period. Without an income he was often without food which left him frustrated.

“I even reach out to the boss man (Bhagan) for a couple of dollars to buy food and so forth to keep me afloat,” he said.

When he told Bhagan about the song he loved it because of its message.

“If it did not happen, I don’t know what I would have been doing right now. I might have been home studying my next move. I might have been quarrelling home, frustrated,” James said.

He did not expect the song to achieve the success that it has achieved and at the moment doing music is filling the void work would once have. He has not yet received any financial income from the song, but he remains patient.

Similarly for Akeshia, music is also filling the void work once did. She was laid off from her job in customer service and merchandising when the pandemic hit.

“Being a part of the group Ayoung and Vibrant is a good thing that happened to me because it is really taking my talent a little further,” she said. She also sings with the family parang band, Los Diamantes.

Bhagan hopes Ayoung and Vibrant has a positive economic and social effect, as well as create a positive musical movement.

He said the pandemic presents a great opportunity for local year-round music.

Ayoung and Vibrant is inviting people who wish to create that kind of music to join the group, and is encouraging other businessmen who share a similar vision to join the movement.

For them it is all about creating joy in hard times.