Another death, 36 covid19 cases on Tuesday

File photo -

The Ministry of Health reported one more covid19 death and 39 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

There are 562 active cases at present.

Two patients have been discharged from public health facilities and there are 18 more recovered community cases.

There are 36 patients at the St Ann's, Caura and Couva hospitals, and 25 people in step-down facilities.

The release said 215 people are in state quarantine and 462 in home quarantine.

Deaths have risen to 113.

In all TT has had 6,135 covid19 cases and 5,460 patients have recovered.