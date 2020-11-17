2 December flights to Venezuela being organised

Hidalgo said that right now they are making a list of people who are interested in traveling to Venezuela. - AYANNA KINSALE

Rutaca Airlines is arranging two commercial flights from Piarco to Caracas on December 17 and 27.

José Hidaldo, director of Rutaca in TT, told Newsday on Tuesday the airline is seeking permits from the Venezuelan government to land there.

"We have received good responses from the Venezuelan embassy in TT. They are making the links with the Foreign Ministry so that the two flights arrive in Caracas without problems," he said.

Hidalgo believes the permits could be confirmed next week.

After that, Rutaca will request similar permits from the TT government.

"The TT government has always been willing to collaborate so that people who wish to return to Venezuela can do so," Hidalgo said.

The company is listing people who are interested in traveling to Venezuela.

"So far we have 45 people signed up, all by December 17, but we need a minimum of 70 people per flight, and a maximum of 100," he said.

Ticket prices will vary according to the number of passengers.

Those interested in traveling to Venezuela on either of these two flights must e-mail: volarespecialretornorutaca@gmail.com and rutacatrinidadltd@gmail.com.

Travellers must have a PCR test for covid19 close to the day of travel, and a passport or consular letter.

Tickets will be sold after the permits are approved.