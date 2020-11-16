UNC MPs show early support for Kamla

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

INCUMBENT UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar so far has the support of at least six of the 18 UNC MPs who sit with her in the House of Representatives, to retain her post in the party's internal election on December 6.

Persad-Bissessar and former minister Vasant Bharath were confirmed as the only two contenders for the UNC leadership when nominations were filed on Sunday.

Persad-Bissessar's nomination was filed by one of her representatives. Bharath filed his in person.

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo, Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, Naparima MP Rodney Charles, Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe and Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein on Monday said they were backing Persad-Bissessar.

Padarath declared, "Without a doubt. I am wholeheartedly supporting Kamla Persad-Bissessar." He said Persad-Bissessar also has the support of the UNC's Princes Town constituency executive.

Tancoo said,"She continues to demonstrate love for UNC supporters and our nation, even in the face of continued attempts to malign the party and membership.

As political leader, Tancoo continued, Persad-Bissessar has widened the party's base. He added that Persad-Bissessar has "deliberately championed the inclusion of youth and women in decision-making positions in the party."

Lee, a UNC deputy leader and Opposition Whip in the House, said both he and his constituency support Persad-Bissessar.

On her Facebook page, Mohit said, "Today I declare my full support to Kamla Persad-Bissessar in this UNC leadership race 2020. Stand strong my lady." She added, "Politics is no longer a game it's an art."

Bodoe, Charles and Hosein all declared their support for Persad-Bissessar.

Former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial said she is supporting Bharath.

While he is not supporting either Persad-Bissessar or Bharath, former Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan said UNC members "should consider leaving Mrs Persad-Bissessar to run the Parliament and getting somebody else to run the party." He warned the UNC will continue to run second to the PNM, unless this happens.

Khan believed Persad-Bissessar and Bharath could co-exist as UNC leaders inside and outside of Parliament respectively.

"That will only cause problems if the persons' egos are not looking at the development of a party or a structure."

Referring to an African fable about a monkey and a jar of peanuts, Khan opined that the UNC now finds itself in the monkey's position.

"The monkey pushes his hand in the jar, grabs all the nuts but can't take out his hand, and they catch him, they kill him and they eat him."

He said the party should take its hand out of the proverbial jar and let someone else take some nuts too.

Former Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein was also non-committal.

"I do know there are issues that need to be addressed and should be addressed."

Former Chaguanas East MP Stephen Cadiz has been in "low-profile mode" these days and had no opinion about the election.