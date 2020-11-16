Time for reality and truth

GUEST COLUMN

ERNEST AMADOE

THE COVID19 pandemic has exposed the very soft underbelly of politicians throughout the world, and from those in office to those warming opposition benches, their true colours are now shining through.

For those in power and required to make decisions to protect the lives and well-being of their citizens, few have stood tall in the hurricane winds of the coronavirus. Most have wilted, whether it is TT where they still have people locked out from the country and where they have now introduced a bumbling repatriation system, or the “big boys” like the UK where Boris Johnson has cowed to pressure from within and locked down the entire country rather than just the hot-spot areas.

The vast majority of leaders have simply toed the line and passed the buck to WHO or to PAHO, and they themselves have not yet gotten a proper handle on what should not be done and what can be done. First it was lockdown and then they had to backtrack because they realised that they might be saving lives but destroying livelihoods. That people’s mental health was being compromised and that suddenly new problems were being created: depression, alcoholism, drug abuse. That crime was on the rise.

Few leaders analysed the disaster holistically and then cultivated a practical approach that worked for their countries. They just lined up behind whatever the “big boys” did – whether it made sense or not – and locked it all down. You see, most politicians instinctively take action with the priority of holding on to office, as opposed to doing the right thing.

Doing the right thing isn’t cool you see and people just love to criticise. People love a scapegoat and parties in power would rather conform than take hard decisions that may not be cool.

Very few have shown the intellect to understand that this battle takes place on two fronts. The first is to save lives and safeguard the health of our societies, and the other is to make sure our economies do not collapse and that people are not pauperised overnight. That means finding ways of existing in the current environment while allowing people to work and earn.

Sadly, even fewer leaders have shown the resilience to stand by such measures, and their first reaction is always a return to the default position of lockdown – which is simply not an option. Look at the US where much of the panic is driven by media forces that need to have headlines they can run with.

On the other side of the political divide you have those selfish opposition forces that would use this calamity to gain cheap political points, not once considering how it would impact the people they claim to want to serve.

Examples abound, including in St Lucia where there appears to be little control over the dissemination of misleading or blatantly false information. It’s like the Wild West.

All of this is exacerbated by large segments of the population that simply do not take time to understand what is going on. Too many people are happy with being fed a story – doesn’t matter if that story is accurate – and then running with it, their What’s App and Facebook and Twitter feeds perpetuating the damage.

Everyone knows the saying “knowledge is power,” but few take time to try and understand what that means. People have a responsibility to themselves and to their children – especially in such an environment of uncertainty, fear and sickness – to make an effort to try and understand what is happening, to stop swallowing the nonsense some people are peddling just because you support a certain party or like a certain individual.

If, God forbid, you or your child get ill, if you, your husband or son or daughter is laid off, if you open the pantry and it is bare, if you need to go to the doctor and have no money to pay, which one of those divisive politicians or individuals will pay your bills?

Not one!

So heads, people, time to start dealing in reality and truth. The struggle is far from over and, as I am seeing in a series of ads lately, we must let the protocols work.