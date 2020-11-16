Senate debates motion on service commission reform

The Red House. -

THE Senate will sit from 1.30 pm at the Red House on Tuesday to debate a private motion which calls for reform of the service commissions.

The motion, filed by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, calls on the Government to review the Constitution and the enshrined service commissions, and table in Parliament a clear plan to update the Constitution and reform the commissions.

The motion also calls on Government to do this within a reasonable time frame.

The commissions covered are the Public Service Commission, Police Service Commission, Teaching Service Commission and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

The Senate Order Paper for Tuesday's sitting also shows the Opposition has posed eight questions to the Government for oral answer.

Six deal with the covid19 pandemic and are addressed to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

The remaining tw are to Energy Minister Franklin Khan, about the Paria Fuel Trading Company.

The House of Representatives sits at 1.30 pm at the Red House on Friday to debate the Anti-Gang (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill aims to extend the life of the Anti-Gang Act 2018 for an additional 30 months.

Before the bill is debated, the Prime Minister will take questions from the Opposition, as Friday's sitting is the second sitting of the House for November.