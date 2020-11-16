Sawh asks Medical Board for more time to respond to complaints

Dr Avinash Sawh, who has apologised for a recent voice note that was posted to social media. - ROGER JACOB

ATTORNEY Martin George has asked the TT Medical Board to give him until mid-December to respond to complaints against his client Dr Avinash Sawh.

Sawh was recently heard making racist, obscene, and discriminatory comments in voice messages that went viral on social media. He boasted about being a “multi-millionaire,” calling the police “dunce, uneducated and poor.” He was also requesting that anyone who applies to be a nurse at his office send a photo ID since his patients prefer nurses of a specific race.

He has since apologised. He said at a press conference, "I am manning up and accepting full responsibility for the hurt I have caused in these varying sectors. Such statements, upon mature reflection, have no place in a cosmopolitan society.

"I have brought shame and embarrassment on my family, employers, community and profession. I now understand fully the damaging effect these statements can have on our multicultural society."

But the Medical Board later issued a release saying the matter will be investigated, adding that it sent a letter to Sawh “for an explanation.” Speaking with Newsday on Monday afternoon, George said they have received the correspondence but replied with a request for more time since there is a total of five complaints.

“We need more time to put together a comprehensive answer. We need to deal with each one separately.” He said one of the complainants is Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Asked if there is a possibility Sawh be dismissed before these responses are sent, he said, “Due process would normally require that you wait for a response.

“The Medical Board has not suggested they are going to do that and I don’t think they would even contemplate that. I am not going to be engaging in that kind of speculation against the Medical Board.”