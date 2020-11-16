RBC moves West Mall branch

File photo. RBC's Independence Square branch. - Jeff Mayers

RBC Royal Bank is moving its West Mall branch to another “full-service, digitally enabled” branch in Columbus Circle.

In an ad in the daily papers, RBC promised “world-class service and expert advice” from financial associates and the ability to meet with them safely.

“For your day-to-day banking, our ATM network remains fully functional and our mobile app and online banking services are safe, easy and reliable,” it said

The hours at the new branch will be Monday-Friday, 10 am-4 pm.