Penal couple on arms, ammo charges

The firearm and ammunition seized from a house in Penal. - ttps

A 27-YEAR-OLD man and a 23-year-old woman, both of Sunrees Road in Penal, have been arrested and charged after a police raid led to a loaded pistol being found and seized in their home.

A police release said Akeem Kinsale and Nicole Cedeno were charged last Friday and were to due appear before a Siparia magistrate on Monday.

Penal CID and South Western Division Task Force officers searched a house in Penal last week Wednesday found a Glock pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition in a drawer in a bedroom . PC Heralal arrested the couple.

The exercise also included acting Supt Gunness, Sgt Haynes and Cpl Thompson.