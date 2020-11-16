No covid19 cases in Tobago, frontline workers hailed

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine . PHOTO COURTESY THA -

There are no active covid19 cases in Tobago. The last patient was discharged from official quarantine, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a press release on Monday.

There have been no new cases in Tobago in 20 days.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine reminded Tobagonians to not get lackadaisical.

She said, “This does not mean the island is covid free. This means of those tested, no new cases have presented. So we need to be vigilant, covid can be and is everywhere. We might be free right now, but we must work to keeping it so.”

The secretary also pointed out that the frontline staff have worked tirelessly and Tobagonians are playing by the rules and adhering to protocols.

“The frontline staff put their lives on the line everyday so we get to go home to our loved ones.

“We are in a much better place than previous months, but we need to be mindful and continue to observe full protocols, so that we can work towards stamping out this deadly virus.

Davidson-Celestine encouraged the public to get tested if they show covid19 symptoms.

She said although the health system has been relieved of burden currently the division is not satisfied.

"We still continue to prepare and build on our systems. Preparation is key and we can never let up.”

She added, “Tobago is open for business and we are a safe destination. Given our relatively small numbers, we can position ourselves as a safe destination that is ready for visitors.”