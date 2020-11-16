No charge yet for man who slapped PoS police

A man who was arrested after slapping a police officer who was issuing him a ticket is still in custody, according to police sources.

Newsday was told investigations into the matter are still ongoing and no charges had been laid.

Newsday understands on Friday afternoon the man was at the corner of Queen and George Streets when a police officer tried to issue him a ticket for the improper use of a mask.

The man protested and when the officer put his hand on him, he slapped the officer.

Other police officers then assisted and the man was eventually arrested.

The incident was captured on tape and shared on social media.

According to the Police Service Act, a person who assaults a police officer, or resists him, or a person assisting a police officer while he is executing his duty, can face a summary conviction of a fine of $10,000 and up to two years’ jail time.

In the past two months police issued more than 1,573 tickets and arrested 78 people for breaching public health regulations.