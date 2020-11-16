Hall of Justice sanitised after possible covid19 case

The Hall of Justice in Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

NO one will be allowed into the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain until the building has been sanitised.

In a statement on Sunday, the Judiciary said the Hall of Justice, on Knox Street, had to be vacated as health officials investigate a staff member’s covid19 status.

While the statement said the case had not been confirmed, Newsday understands the staff member’s results came back positive and emergency meetings were held with other staff on Friday and again on Sunday as contact tracing is being done to determine the level of exposure.

“The sanitisation of the Hall of Justice will be conducted as required and there shall be no in-person hearings or activities until further notice,” the statement said.

It is expected that operations will resume by Wednesday once sanitisation is complete.

The public was reminded that in-person hearings have been discontinued, except in limited circumstances. The Judiciary’s e-services such as CourtPay, the Domestic Violence Hotline and e-filing are available.

Sunday’s statement said the public will be kept apprised of developments.

Questions sent to the Judiciary on Monday were not immediately answered.

Those who need to contact the court can do so by e-mail or phone:

Court of Appeal

E-mail: hojcoa.response@ttlawcourts.org

223-1060 Exts. 2231, 2398, 2432

High Court – Civil Division

E-mail: hojcv.response@ttlawcourts.org

223-1060 Exts. 2116, 2219

High Court – Criminal Division

E-mail: hojcr.response@ttlawcourts.org

223-1060 Exts. 2117, 2247, 2248

High Court – Probate

E-mail: hojpb.response@ttlawcourts.org

223-1060 Exts. 2235, 2445, 2451, 2257, 2264