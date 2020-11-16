DSS probe still in progress

File photo: Members of the Special Operations Response Team, officials from the Financial Intelligence Unit, at the home of an administrator of the popular sou-sou called 'DSS' in La Horquetta, - ROGER JACOB

Fraud Squad police are continuing investigations into the DSS “sou-sou” and are looking int the legality of the scheme.

Police sources told Newsday the matter is still being investigated and there have been no new developments.

Two senior officers from the Royal Barbados Police Force were sworn in as SRP constables were brought in to assist with the investigation.

In September, the Financial Intelligence Branch (FIB), with the assistance of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), raided the home of the DSS founder, Kerron Clarke, and seized $22 million in cash. The money was subsequently returned.

A little over a month later police returned to Clarke’s home, searched it again found and seized more than $6 million.