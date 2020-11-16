Continue to drill, BHP

THE EDITOR: I note from a newspaper report that BHP did not strike oil with the deep-water well Broadside.

TT in the past has had similar unfortunate experiences, but continued drilling for oil.

One must remember that our oil refinery supplied some of the aviation fuel for the Spitfire planes that assisted in winning the Battle of Britain so Hitler of Germany did not conquer England after he had conquered France in the Second World War. Instead he turned his attention to trying to conquer Russia, which eventually led to his defeat by the allies.

I hope BHP continues to drill other wells which, hopefully, will be successful.

I was also pleased to see that the price of natural gas has increased to US$3.35 per thousand cubic feet on October 30.

The future looks bright for TT, so we thank God for his blessings.

ANTHONY J ARRINDELL

via e-mail