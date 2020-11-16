Chase: Special feeling about New Zealand tour

WEST Indies vice-captain Roston Chase said the energy in the camp is giving him a special feeling leading into the Test series against New Zealand, reminding him of the Test series against England in 2019, which the West Indies won.

Chase has replaced his fellow Barbadian Kraigg Brathwaite as vice-captain for the two-match Test series against New Zealand which bowls off on December 3.

On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Roger Harper said the board wants opener Brathwaite to focus on his batting.

In an interview with CWI, Chase asked the Windies fans to support them. “I will just like to tell them to stay behind us. New Zealand is never an easy place to come and play cricket so we need the full support.”

Chase likes the team’s enthusiasm.

“I am feeling something special about this tour, the energy that I am seeing from the guys and the eagerness it reminds me something like the England series that we played in the Caribbean, so I am getting a good feeling about this one.”

West Indies defeated England 2-1 in a three-match Test series in 2019.

Chase is expected to lead West Indies in the warm-up matches as captain Jason Holder is in quarantine after joining the team from the Indian Premier League.

He is relishing the opportunity. “Coming off the practice that we had, I have been leading the groups at the practice and the energy and the enthusiasm that the guys have been bringing have been good for me, so I think it is going to be quite easy to lead these guys. These guys are a good group of guys. We’ve been playing for a while together now so it is easy for me to interact with everyone, so hopefully it should be good.”

The first of two warm-up matches against New Zealand A bowls off on Friday.

The Windies players, who arrived in New Zealand at the end of October, ended their mandatory two-week quarantine last Friday.

Chase is delighted to spend more time outdoors, saying, “It feels good to be free.”

Batsman Shamarh Brooks has been enjoying the training sessions.

He said, “It has been very, very good in my opinion. It has been a different experience in terms of the pitches that we’ve practised on. I am actually enjoying them and looking forward to our practice game coming up in the next couple days.”

Brooks said the players will get much needed time in the middle during the warm-up matches.

“I guess it is just for the guys to get that mileage in their legs again. The bowlers getting those overs under their belt and batsmen spending some time in the middle. I think that will be key.”

The top order batsman also knows it is a tough task playing New Zealand in their backyard.

“When I look at Test cricket here I know New Zealand is a tough team to beat at home, but we are definitely looking forward to the challenge. We are a unified unit and basically looking to go and play cricket and make the people in the region proud.”

Prior to the Test series the teams will square off in a three-match T20 series from November 27 to 30.