Carter anchors LAC to 4x100 freestyle gold

TT swimmer Dylan Carter. - ROGER JACOB

DYLAN Carter anchored his Los Angeles Current (LAC) team to another men’s 4x100m freestyle gold medal when the International Swimming League (ISL) continued in Hungary, on Sunday.

At the Duna Arena in Budapest, the TT swimmer and team-mates Maxime Rodney, Tom Shields and Kristian Gkolomeev splashed to victory in 3:04.78. Although Carter’s 100m leg (46.71) was the slowest of the bunch, he was still able to lead LAC to another convincing win at the ISL’s penultimate leg.

Receiving silver was Cali Condors (3:04.98) while Toronto Titans (3:05.80) bagged bronze. LAC’s second team of Apostolus Christou, Marco Ferreira, Andrew Seliskar and Fernando Scheffer placed fourth overall in 3:08.59.

This was Carter’s second golden showing at the ISL in the past two weeks as he played a similar role in hauling LAC to win the same event on November 2.

The 24-year old also placed eighth in the men’s 50m freestyle. He touched the wall in 11.56s while LAC teammate Gkolomeev received silver in 20.80s.

After 39 events, LAC (255pts) finished the two-day tourney in second position overall. Taking top honours was Cali Condors (282pts), while Iron (173pts) and Toronto Titans (171pts) rounded off the top four.

However, after 12 ISL matches, which got underway from October 16, LAC sits in fourth position overall on 12pts. Cali Condors (16pts), Energy Standard (15pts) and London Roar (13pts) hold the current top-three spots.

The ISL concludes with the final two days of competition on November 21 and 22.