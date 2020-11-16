Bharath waiting on Persad-Bissessar for election meeting

Former Minister of Trade and Industry Vasant Bharath, centre, launched his campaign to contest the UNC's internal election, at Cyrus trace, El Socorro. - Angelo Marcelle

FORMER PP minister Vasant Bharath is still waiting on UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to say whether or not she will meet with him to discuss concerns he has about the party's December 6 internal election.

Bharath outlined his concerns in a letter to Persad-Bissessar on Sunday.

Contacted on Monday, he said she had not replied as yet.

Persad-Bissessar could not be reached for comment. unsuccessful. UNC officials told Newsday Persad-Bissessar was preparing for the UNC's Virtual Report which was scheduled for 7.30 pm on Monday night. Persad-Bissessar has used this forum to address both party and national issues.

In his letter, Bharath told Persad-Bissessar, "My decision to offer myself for leadership is not because of any personal animosity towards you."

He added, "Respectfully, it is a decision which I genuinely feel is in the best interest of our beloved party and all its members." Bharath said the election should be conducted with a high standard of civility and professionalism.

"I do not suggest that either of us pull our punches. Vigorous debate is the essence of democracy."

But Bharath said, "However, I do think that certain ground rules can be established for both the conduct of elections and the manner in which we intend to campaign."

He listed the election committee, election rules, membership lists and arrangements for election day as issues which needed to be addressed in a consensual and mature manner.

He also reiterated his call for a public debate on party issues among all candidates contesting the election.

"A public debate would serve to inform the members of our party of our respective views on rebuilding and retooling our party for success in future elections."

Former minister Devant Maharaj , who withdrew his bid for party leadership, said he was prepared to attend the meeting Bharath is requesting.

Maharaj reiterated that he has publicly raised concerns about the election.

He also referred to an article about a poll released by the North American Teachers Caribbean Association (NACTA) on Monday, which he claimed showed growing disfavour among UNC supporters and members for Persad-Bissessar to remain as leader. According to the article posted on the webstie, the poll said 84 per cent of 1,280 people who were interviewed three weeks ago felt Persad-Bissessar should bow out of leadership, and the UNC cannot win another election in its current formation.

The poll also said Persad-Bissessar's successor should be in place to begin the UNC's rehabilitation process ahead of the next local government elections in 2022.