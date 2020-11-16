Another glorified talk shop?

THE EDITOR: As the Minister of Education kicked off her series of education consultations, she aptly noted in her opening remarks, “What we do within the next few months has the power to make or break our country.”

Evidently, this statement can be extended to so many other aspects of the society, especially the health sector given the ongoing covid19 pandemic, but of course one would expect her to be referring to her education portfolio.

Nevertheless, these consultations or the timing of such shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone as the Prime Minister, on naming Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to the education portfolio, made it clear that her focus should be on the reform of the education system, particularly curriculum reform, to include a component on national service. Although admittedly one may have expected a similarly lethargic and ineffectual approach, given the Prime Minister’s comparable mandate to the previous minister, or perhaps that might just be my own in-built scepticism at work.

It is for that said reason I sincerely congratulate Gadsby-Dolly on her appointment as Education Minister, not just because she brings a breath of fresh air and vibrancy to the job, but more so as she has clearly shown her ability and willingness to take the sacred bull by the horns, stridently declaring that these reforms will address the Concordat and Teaching Service Commission.

Of course, this being covid19 times with physical distancing and online learning the order of the day, the minister has naturally included the issue of blended learning going forward as well. Perhaps the alacrity with which she has taken up the mantle stems from the fact that being a parent with school-aged children herself, she has intimate knowledge of the failing education system.

Whatever the case, Gadsby-Dolly has clearly set the tone going forward, establishing the seriousness for which these consultations should be treated, even bringing in the “big gun,” in the form of the Prime Minister, to address the first consultation session. It’s therefore anticipated that the same level of openness and honesty for which Dr Rowley has called for in the consultation process will also be used in their decision-making, because, as he noted, some of the recommendations would be “far-reaching” with significant changes required.

So while the Prime Minister’s concern is “whether the population is prepared to make the adjustments that such honest and open discussion would throw out,” one can only hope that the Government will conversely be prepared to take the hard decisions and not allow it to degrade into just another glorified talk shop, full of esoteric academic debate.

A PHILLIP

via e-mail