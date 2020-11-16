16 new covid19 cases, no new deaths

There have been 16 new cases of covid19, bringing the total number of cases to 6,096 according to the Ministry of Health's 4 pm update on Monday.

There are 544 active cases, all in Trinidad.

The last covid19-related death was reported on Saturday. The numer of deaths remains at 112.

Monday's release also reported that there were 37 patients warded at hospitals, 467 people in self-isolation and 219 people in state quarantine facilities.