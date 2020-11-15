Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago worried for future after Biden victory

Venezuelans line up outside the Ministry of National Security in December last year to collect their registration cards to allow them to live and work in TT for one year. -

For Venezuelans in TT, the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president of the US has caused more doubts over their future and the unrest in their country.

The harsh economic sanctions and rumours of invasion by the Republican administration had led some to hope for the exit of the government of Nicolás Maduro. But Biden will bring a change in ideology .

Manuel González, a former Venezuelan politician who is a refugee in TT, believes Biden's diplomatic approach is likely to lead to a long wait for a solution.

"With Biden we are going to see a shift towards diplomacy, which would be a point in Maduro's favour, because it would give him more time, maybe another year or two, to organise his ideas," he said.

He believes the Biden administration will hold extensive discussions with the UN and other multilateral organisations on neutralising the Maduro regime.

But he said, "I think that sooner or later Biden will push his own agenda for Venezuela, and if he has the right information, it will be quite effective."

Dennys Hernández is another Venezuelan political leader who is in TT. He believes Biden's victory will not stop the US government acting against the Maduro regime.

"It is possible that Joe Biden is not going to confront, but to negotiate Nicolás Maduro's departure with him. I am convinced that there will be no lifting of sanctions, but an opening of talks," said Hernández.

Against this background, the hopes of exiled Venezuelans of returning home soon are fading.

Isis Villalobos said, “The government cannot close the doors for whoever wants to return to Venezuela, but it will be very difficult to go back. It is impossible to go back and work for US$5

a month and without basic services. The US must follow a process and the world will see that Donald Trump was right."

Venezuelan ambassador to TT Carlos Amador Pérez echoed the congratulations of the Venezuelan government to the people of the US and the winners of the election.

Pérez said, “Venezuela has always been open to talking with the governments of the US (but) the sanctions applied by the current government have severely compromised the people of Venezuela. The important thing is to wait and see what will happen, but always for the positive, not only for the government but for the population in general."