Tobago's top student Susannah Thompson: Let's keep SEA

Covid19 is not keeping Susannah Thompson's spirits as she has fun at her favourite beach, Stonehaven, Black Rock, Tobago. -

Stonehaven beach, Black Rock, has a special place in Susannah Thompson’s heart.

The secluded beach, located within walking distance of her home in Pleasant Prospect, is often the place she visits with her family for fun and relaxation.

Tobago’s top Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) student for 2020, Susannah said Stonehaven was also a respite when the pressures of her studies became overwhelming, especially during the early stages of the covid19 pandemic.

The 11-year-old former St Nicholas Private School student said she would read books at the beach to take away her anxiety.

“I am an avid reader. Give me a book and I will sit and read it from cover to cover,” said Susannah, who now attends Bishop's High School, a stone’s throw away from her alma mater.

Susannah said although she topped the island in the SEA, she is no bookworm. She said she balanced her schoolwork with extra-curricular activities.

“I love playing all sorts of games with my brothers and sister, from challenging video games and other board games to football, badminton, ‘catch,’ ..anything!”

She also likes to bake cupcakes with her sister and mother, Suzanne Baptiste-Thompson, from time to time.

Susannah, who had always aspired to be Tobago’s top SEA student, said she received sound family support ahead of the examination.

“The pandemic was and still is very challenging. But I was able to stay disciplined by setting out a schedule and my family was always there to help me stay on course even when I felt a bit overwhelmed. They were and still are very supportive.”

Susannah said she also stuck to the goals she had set. She urged others to do the same.

“My advice to students would be to set a goal they really want, make a schedule to achieve that goal and ask their parents and, or, siblings for support in times of discouragement.”

Susannah said taking a break and doing something fun also helps.

Asked if she feels the SEA should be replaced with a less stressful examination, she pondered before saying: “I have often asked myself this but I think that examinations are important and don’t think that SEA should be replaced.”

She said students will face many more exams during the course of their lives and will need to learn to cope with stress.

She noted her teachers at St Nicholas have always said the SEA is just the first step in a child’s life.

Susannah believes covid19 has robbed her of one of life’s priceless experiences – interacting with her peers and teachers at the start of secondary school in September.

“I miss meeting my new classmates and teachers and having that new experience of the next big stage in my school life.”

She said although she has adjusted to the new virtual curriculum, online classes are still very challenging.

Susannah said apart from “internet issues,” she also has to share a computer with her two younger siblings.

She said she longs for face to face interaction with her peers.

“I miss not being able to play with my friends, chat a little when my teacher is not in class and making jokes during the day.”

Susannah added: “I am not sure when this will happen because the Ministry of Education has not made any announcements yet. But I am hoping for it to happen next term so that I can see my new school, meet my friends, new classmates and new teachers who seem to be very nice and welcoming.”

She is also eager to take part in the school’s activities.

Nevertheless, Susannah described her secondary school life so far as amazing.

“I’m doing a lot of new subjects that I have never learnt before and expanding on the familiar ones. It jumped from just mathematics and Language Arts to at least ten more! It’s pretty exciting and I’m loving it so far.”

Susannah, who enjoyed mathematics and creative writing in primary school, said she does not have any favourite subjects as yet.

She also has not decided on a career.

“It is just too early to tell.”

Asked what she feels is the biggest challenge confronting teenagers today, Susannah did not hesitate.

“Covid(19)!” she blurted out.

“Young people feel trapped and confined. We miss being outdoors, hanging out with our friends and visiting places especially on special occasions.”

However, she acknowledged the Government has a responsibility to implement regulations to responsibility contain the spread of the virus.