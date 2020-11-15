Search ends for missing man, search starts for his killers

Statom Octave. - TTPS

Police investigators continue to search for the killer/killers of a 30- year-old Mayaro bar operator who went missing last week Monday.

Shortly before 4 pm on Saturday, police found Statom Octave’s decomposing body in a muddy area off Union Road in Rio Claro. Police also found his cell phone and wallet with cash nearby.

It is believed he was beaten and shot, considering injuries to his head and an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg.

Octave was last seen at about 9 am on Monday last week at his home.

Police said he lived at Maloney Road, West Grand Lagoon Village, Mayaro. He was wearing a pair of grey pants and a grey t-shirt.

Relatives reported him missing the next day. Last week Wednesday, the police called on the public to help find him. He operated a bar in the Mayaro district.

Rio Claro and Homicide Bureau Region II police are investigating.