Rotary Club of St Augustine West and Scotiabank support online learning

National Security Minister Stuart Young chats with one of the recipients of the tablets donated by the Rotary Club of St Augustine West and the Scotiabank TT Foundation. -

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen has pledged her support to Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in her ministry’s attempt to ensure that students in TT have access to online learning.

“You have my support in advocating for more funding for more devices for the nation’s children,” Ameen told Gadsby-Dolly at an event hosted by the Rotary Club of St Augustine West and the Scotiabank TT Foundation, on Friday last week, at the Rooftop Restaurant at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The club and the foundation presented 59 tablets, seven laptops and six printers to schools and individuals.

Ameen said as a child who grew up in poverty and who had to study by the light of a flambeau, she understands the importance of education in helping to pull people out of poverty.

“Education should not be considered as an expense, but as an investment… Education is for the next generation.”

Gadsby-Dolly expressed her gratitude to the Scotiabank TT Foundation and the Rotary Club for answering “the clarion call” and stepping forward to assist with the education of the children of TT.

“It is a good thing to say thank you. Over the past weeks I have had many reasons to say, ‘thank you’ to various clubs, organisations and corporate TT.”

She said, prior to the covid19 pandemic the work schedules of parents revolved heavily around their children’s school schedules. The closure of schools and subsequent introduction of blended learning in September was a “culture shock for all of us.” But although it is not perfect, it is necessary.

“The world is different now, and education cannot be left behind… No child left offline. It will not be immediate… but with commitment we will do what is necessary.”

Also in attendance were National Security Minister Stuart Young and Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde.

The recipients of the devices and printers were Tunapuna Government Secondary; St Augustine South Government Primary; La Pastora Government Primary; Tranquility Government Secondary; San Juan South Government Secondary; ECC School, Mt Hope; and 20 individual children.