Police: 25 per cent reduction in road deaths still not enough

FILE PHOTO: Police on patrol on Frederick Street in Port of Spain, last month. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The police service says although there has been a 25 per cent reduction in deaths from road traffic accidents compared to last year, the figure is still unacceptably high owing to the preventable nature of many of the incidents. Some 78 individuals have died in accidents for the year so far.

In a statement on Sunday to commemorate the UN World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, the police service said people should try to keep themselves, their families and fellow citizens safe particularly at a time when the world is dealing with covid19.

Condolences were extended to families of those who died on the roadways.

“This day is even more important and holds a greater sense of significance as it is set against the backdrop of last Friday’s fatal road traffic accident along the Manzanilla Mayaro Road which claimed the lives of a young mother and her three-month-old infant child.”

Sacha Suraj-Bally, 21, and her daughter Soriah were heading south on the Manzanilla Main Road when her car swerved off the road and hit a light pole. They died at the scene.

“Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has set toad policing as one of the (police service’s) key national policing goals to ensure and preserve public safety.

“The sustained efforts of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch resulted in a 52 per cent reduction in road traffic deaths across the nation’s highways. This is due to relentless traffic enforcement exercises targeting high-risk offences such as exceeding speed limits, driving under the influence, seatbelt use and distracted driving.”

The service said the Traffic Branch motorcycle section and Road Policing Task Force often adopt a zero-tolerance approach to their enforcement efforts, in its attempt to reduce the risks caused by unsafe driving behaviours.

“However, such a position is, unfortunately, often times misinterpreted as ‘oppressive’ by motorists who are unable to see the bigger picture which, in reality, shows that officers are simply trying to improve a driver’s behaviour and alertness on the nation’s roads.