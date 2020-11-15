News
Photos of the day: Nov 15
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith observes business operations at one of the vending stalls at the Maracas lookout, North coast road, on Sunday morning. - Vidya Thurab
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
A lifeguard keeps watch over Maracas beach on Sunday morning after Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith made a visit to the beach to ensure all covid19 protocols are being observed by the public. - Vidya Thurab
Christmas lights on the lawn of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Queen's Park north, Port of Spain on Saturday evening. - Vidya Thurab
Nadirah and Asha Ramsook celebrating their Divali with lighted deyas to place around their home in Cunupia . - SUREASH CHOLAI
This beachgoer removes her mask for a photo at the 'I Love Maracas' sign on Sunday morning. - Vidya Thurab
Amir and his sister Anjali Ramjattan capture a photo with their mother Jenny Ramjattan at Gulf City's Christmas Launch 2020 on Sunday afternoon. - CHEQUANA WHEELER
Family Parang group Los Dinamicos entertains patrons during Gulf City's Christmas Launch 2020 on Sunday afternoon. - CHEQUANA WHEELER
DEGREES OF COMPLIANCE: Some people relax on Maracas Beach on Sunday morning after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and a team of officers visited to ensure covid19 regulations, especially as it relates to the wearing of masks, were being followed. - VIDYA THURAB
An ice-cream vendor pushes a cart along the shore on Maracas beach on Sunday morning . - Vidya Thurab
A lifeguard patrols Maracas beach on Sunday morning. - Vidya Thurab
