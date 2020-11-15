No horse racing update from Health Ministry

In this Oct 31 file photo, horse racing fans view the action on the track at Santa Rosa Park in Arima. Scores of fans turned up at the venue despite an announcement that fans were not allowed. -

MINISTER of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the ministry has not received any update from the Ministry of Health concerning what unfolded at the horse racing event at Santa Rosa Park, on October 31.

Due to covid19, fans were not allowed to enter to view the races on that day after a meeting on October 30 between the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Health, Arima Race Club and the Betting Levy Board.

The stands had dozens of people and at one point the car park was almost filled to capacity.

The Arima Race Club claimed no fans were permitted and just essential personnel entered. Only owners, trainers, jockeys and key stakeholders were supposed to enter the venue.

“Yes, I received a report from the Arima Race Club and from the Betting Levy Board and I have passed them on to the Ministry of Health,” Gopee-Scoon told Newsday days after the October 31 race day.

On Saturday, Gopee-Scoon said, “I don’t have any information before me at this time.”

The next race day is set for November 21 and it is not clear if fans would be allowed to witness the action.

Fans thought they were allowed to enter because on October 30 and 31 there were will reports saying that fans can attend.