Nine-day shutdown of desal plant starts Monday

Several areas in Central and South Trinidad will have their water supplies disrupted during the nine-day shutdown, starting Monday, of the Point Lisas desalination plant to facilitate maintenance work.

The shutdown is expected to end on November 24.

Affected to be affected include Caroni, St Helena, Charlieville, Chaguanas, Cunupia, Carapichaima, Couva, Claxton Bay, Marabella, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Cocoyea, Union Hall, La Romaine, Woodland, Palmiste, Phillipine, Rambert Village, South Oropouche, Fyzabad, Avocat, Siparia, Penal San Francique, Rousillac, Aripero and La Brea.

Water And Sewerage Authority (WASA) acting CEO Alan Poon-King explained how the authority plans to mitigate the effect of the shutdown on customers.

He said production and re-distribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet water treatment plants will be increased.

A temporary supply schedule will also be implemented, and the authority will ensure capacity storage at critical service reservoirs.

Water trucking capacity is expected to be increased and special arrangements to supply essential services such as health institutions, homes for the aged, government and special needs organisations will be prioritised.

“Customers are advised to maintain (or) establish a system of storage over the period of the shutdown and to also manage their water use efficiently by reducing consumption,” a statement released by WASA on Thursday said.

It also advised customers to manage consumption by repairing leaks and overflowing water tanks at homes and business places.

Temporary supply schedules for the period of the shutdown are available on the authority’s Facebook page and on their website www.wasa.gov.tt

For more information, customers can contact WASA’s customer call centre at 800-4420/26.