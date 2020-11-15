New Red Force selector Kelly Jr eager to start new role but admits, ‘It would not be an easy job’

Newly-appointed TT Red Force selector Richard Kelly Jr. - Photo courtesy Barbados Tridents

FORMER national cricketer Richard Kelly Jnr is excited to serve TT cricket in another capacity but knows his job as a TT Red Force selector will not be an easy one because of the abundance of talent.

In an interview with Newsday on Saturday, Kelly said, “I feel very excited to be honest. This is something, besides the love for playing cricket and the love for coaching cricket, I always in the back of mind wished I could have been a selector at some point in my life.”

Kelly will join chairman Rajendra Mangalie and Mahadoe Bodoe on the TT Red Force Selection panel. Mangalie replaced former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray as chairman. This is Kelly’s first stint as a Red Force selector, while Bodoe served under Gray. Former national player Keno Mason was not retained as a selector.

The new national coach will also serve as a selector on the panel. The new coach of the team is expected to be announced by early December. The captain for the 2021 season will also assist the selection panel.

Kelly, 36, represented the national team from 2005 to 2010. He snatched 96 wickets in 43 First-Class matches and was also useful with the bat scoring 1,284 runs at an average of 22.92. He ended his career with eight half-centuries.

The first assignment for the new selection panel will be to choose a squad for the 2021 Cricket West Indies Regional tournaments. CWI is targeting February for the start of the Super50 tournament and April for the Four-Day tournament.

Kelly knows his new position will have challenges.

“I know it would not be an easy job because we have so much talent in our country alone. I know it will be a very challenging job, but I know that I will do my best and hopefully assist my other counterparts and pick the best team to represent our country.”

Kelly is anticipating working alongside Bodoe and Mangalie.

“I am looking forward to working with them. It is a new panel now so we are going to start from scratch, but those two guys have a wealth of experience as well within our local cricket. They have played already at a high level, so I know they know a lot about what’s going on.” Mangalie and Bodoe are also former national cricketers.

Kelly said the new Red Force panel should get the ball rolling soon.

“I am awaiting contact from them so soon we will be having a meeting to discuss the future ahead.”

Kelly, who said he enjoys a cordial relationship with the players, has been spreading his wings.

Kelly was an assistant coach with the Barbados Tridents in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League held in Trinidad from August to September.

He relished the opportunity, especially working alongside head coach Trevor Penny.

“That was a great experience getting to work alongside other international players and also Trevor Penny, he is the fielding coach for West Indies in white-ball cricket. He is a great guy, very good personality (and) easy to work with.”

Kelly also runs Kelly’s Cricket Academy where he coaches cricketers from age four to 18.