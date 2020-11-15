Met Office says expect bad weather on Monday

In this July 7, 2020 file photo a man helps a woman to fix her umbrella blown open by strong gust during heavy rain in Port of Spain. As of July 25, Tobago is on a warning and Trinidad on a bad level alert for Tropical Storm Gonzalo. - Ayanna Kinsale

Bad weather has been forecast for Monday by the TT Meteorological Office.

In release on Sunday, it said from 2 am to 5 pm on Monday an adverse weather alert – yellow level – has been issued.

It said Tobago and mostly eastern parts of Trinidad would be affected by periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Street, flash flooding, gusty winds and landslips were likely to occur in areas that were susceptible.