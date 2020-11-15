Indra Ramdhan: A sweet-maker in service of God

Indra Ramdhan and a tray of milk barfi which she makes for the family business I&M Products. PHOTOS BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

Indra Ramdhan started making sweets because of her love for cooking, and as a way to contribute to family events. However, over the years, it has grown into a business that helped support her family and improve their lot in life.

I&M Products has been in business for over 20 years. Ramdhan packages and supplies amchar, kurma, and tamarind balls to groceries in addition to making gulab jamoon, ladoo, and coconut and milk barfi for prayers, Divali, weddings, and other events and Hindu festivals.

She told WMN as a young woman she paid attention to how the sweets were made for prayers. She loved to cook, and wanted to contribute to prayers and the future weddings of her sisters.

“It didn’t take me long to learn. When you’re interested in something you pick it up fast, and I have a passion for cooking. So, when I saw them making the sweets I had to learn that.”

When she started having children, her husband did not have a regular job. Wanting the best for her family, she was determined to help the financial situation while remaining at home to care for them.

So, she would go home and try to make the sweets. Eventually, her skill improved and she shared the sweets with her friends and family. Impressed with the product, they started to order from her, and so her simple desire turned into a business.

Last year, Ramdhan transferred I&M to one of her two daughters. They run the business while she continues to make the sweets, and give support and advice.

Before that she used to work “from morning ‘til night.” Now she has more time for herself but goes back to her long hours for Divali because of the large amount of orders.

“I love to do it and will continue as long as God permits.”

Despite the hard work involved, Ramdhan loves Divali. She said she likes the idea of “sprucing up” the home, even though hers is always spotless, leaving little cleaning to do around that time. However, she enjoys going to prayers, lighting deyas, putting up lights, and generally making her home look nice.

“I was born a Hindu and I will die a Hindu. And where I came from in Woodland, there were only Hindus so I didn’t know anything besides that. I don’t condemn any other religion because for me, there is just one God that people worship in different ways. I believe all religions lead to God.”

She believes nothing can be accomplished without God, and people will be successful as long as they worship and believe in Him. But, she said people should not just sit and wait after they pray. She advised that people act on their prayers, do not give up, and God will open a way.

While Ramdhan worships all the deities in Hinduism, the base of her faith is in Lord Krishna whose teachings she follows and tries to put into practice.

One of those teachings is charity so, from the money she earns in her business, she tries to do something beneficial for others. She said she supports religious functions in her village of Mc Bean, Couva, donates to the temple, and helps anyone who is sick.

“There were times I couldn’t do anything. There were times I did not have so I know how it is to live in without. But I always tried my best to make do with what I have.”

Ramdhan said she does not drink alcohol, smoke, or lime. Her husband of 44 years, four children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild are safe and well, and she has lived a good life.

Now, she said, her focus is on God and devoting herself to Him.