How much longer must we wait for justice?

-

Recently, when I went for an early-morning bike ride, I saw a young dog running frantically, possibly scared by recent thunder. Her skittish nature prevented me from catching her and removing the red cloth tied tightly around her neck.

Many dogs in Tobago grow into tight homemade cloth or rope "collars" which, when not removed, cut into their flesh, leading to anything from maggot-infested neck wounds to strangulation.

Later that day I noticed the same dog lying in a drain. Closer observation revealed an apparent broken limb.

“Hit and run,” I concluded. Many drivers speed, not stopping for crossing animals, even after hitting them.

As I stood wondering how to lift her without causing further pain, a woman, a visiting Trini, appeared, seemingly out of nowhere. Seeing me assisting the dog, she burst into tears: “Thank God! I can’t bear to see animals suffer!”

As I lifted the dog carefully to my vehicle, the woman stood by my side, praying: “Jesus, help this woman to help this dog.”

A short while later, at the animal shelter, the veterinarian told me that the dog, whom I named Olay, had a broken left femur and extensive road burn, having been dragged. Despite obvious pain, she maintained a dignified calm.

There being no X-ray machine for animals in Tobago, I arranged for Olay to be flown to a vet clinic in Trinidad, for accurate examination.

The attending vet first diagnosed: broken left femur, left forearm and pelvis, high white blood cell/low red blood cell counts, ruptured left lung leading to free air in the chest (pneumothorax). She advised waiting until Monday for more information before making a decision: surgery or euthanasia.

I published the story on the Venus Doggess Of Love NGO’s Facebook page. Scores of people, moved by Olay’s plight, commented with prayers for healing, and a lovely family, assuming surgery would be successful, reached out to adopt.

Further veterinary investigation on Monday revealed a broken lumbar spine, which would mean neurological damage. I made the humane decision: euthanasia.

The woman who had prayed while I rescued Olay told me that if she was to be euthanised, she wanted to be there, “to hug her and tell her I love her.” As this was not possible, I created a Facebook post, inviting her and others to write send-off wishes for Olay while the vet was putting her to sleep.

Over 100 loving messages swiftly poured in from well-wishers who were so deeply moved by this little dog they had never met.

“Olay went off with a lot of love,” the vet said when I shared the post with her after.

She then informed me that at the exact time of Olay’s euthanasia, bandits broke into the home of one of her veterinary colleagues, mercilessly killing two of her beloved rescue dogs, Button and Snoopy, with poisoned sardines. The act was described by the neighbourhood watch as ‘an aggressive home invasion during daylight hours.”

At the time of writing this, the veterinarian is fighting to save the life of Bessie, her third dog.

“Olay took those two dogs up with her,” her vet said.

I agreed. It felt as if the massive outpouring of prayers and love extended to Olay spilled over to be shared with the poisoned dogs as they all transitioned from this life at the same time.

This week, a letter supported by the names of hundreds of animal lovers (locals and foreigners who have visited or are interested in TT) was sent via Venus Doggess Of Love to several of our nation’s key decision-makers. In the letter, we stand united, calling for:

1. Speedy alteration of local legislation to recognise all animals as sentient beings, not property.

2. Enforcement of the increased fine of $100,000 and one year in jail with immediate effect. This has not occurred, despite several gruesome killings of animals since proclamation of the increased penalty as law on May 11.

3. The establishment of a unit of the police on both islands to deal specifically with all reported cases of animal cruelty. This unit should consist of trained police officers who are conscious and respectful of the sentient nature of all animals.

Whether by hit and run, poisoning, chopping, hanging or other fatal means, senseless acts of cruelty against our nation’s animals cannot be allowed to continue without adequate punishment.