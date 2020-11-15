Diego Martin father and son shot dead at home

A Diego Martin father and his son were gunned down on Saturday night at their home.

Police reported that 29-year-old Che Lewis was asleep when he was killed. The auto mechanic was found a few feet away from his father Adlai Lewis, 59, who was found dead in his living room. He was straightener /painter.

Police said relatives heard gunshots around 11.30 pm and found the men dead.

A motive is yet to be established for the killings. Other relatives who were at home at the time, including a six-year-old boy, were not harmed.