Austria-based Katiuska McLean lands spot on The Voice Germany

Katiuska McLean hopes to tour the Caribbean and perform her music. - Markus Wenzel

Singing on TV, for millions of viewers, may sound intimidating.

Even more intimidating is hoping those viewers like you enough to give you their support. Some may be fearful of being in such a scenario.

But Katiuska McLean isn’t as she competes on The Voice of Germany – the German version of US talent show The Voice. (Trinidadian singer Payge Turner is currently doing well on the US show as member of pop star Gwen Stefani's team.)

Singing has always empowered McLean. So, even with a million eyes on her, she is confident.

The TT-born songstress, who lives in Upper Austria, spoke to WMN via Skype about participating in the show, her journey in music and her Trinidadian roots.

“The first time I had to go on stage for the show, they (the producers) told me that don’t matter what happens just go for it because I only have this one chance.

“They told me just be myself because there are millions of people looking at me, so just go for it,” said McLean, 43, describing her first televised moment on The Voice of Germany.

Her participation on the show wasn’t planned. In February, her boyfriend booked a trip for them to visit Munich, Germany. She thought it was for vacation. It turned out her boyfriend had signed her up to audition for the show which was being held in the city.

“I was surprised he placed me on The Voice of Germany," said McLean. "I went there absolutely not expecting anything. I just thought I was going to do it to make me grow.

Growing up in TT, singing was a coping mechanism for her. Due to financial issues, she didn’t live with her mother or siblings but was raised by relatives.

Mc Lean also didn’t know much about her father; she only knows his name is Hosay and he is from Venezuela. A short time after her birth, he returned to the country.

“I started to sing since I was nine years old because I missed my mom a lot. We all got broken up (when I was) very young

“I used to pray a lot that she comes home. To get strength, to live through those days, I started to sing.”

McLean lived with different relatives and went to whichever churches they followed. She was captivated by the choirs and her love for singing deepened.

During that time, her mother married an Austrian who was visiting TT. Finally, at age 11, she and her siblings were reunited under one roof.

A few years after, when she was 14, her stepfather got a new job and the family moved to Austria.

“My mom didn’t want us to leave the country because we (my siblings and I) had started new schools. She didn’t want us to have to struggle to learn a new language and fall again.

“But my stepfather wanted to us to go because there were much better jobs where he could have earned much more.

“My whole life completely changed, in a few seconds, when I came off the airplane in a short pants and TT t-shirt snow was falling on me and I felt like I was in the freezer of a fridge.”

Knowing almost no German when she moved, McLean struggled to take notes in school. So, she used the class time to write songs. When class was on break and empty, she practised singing them.

But she didn’t know others were secretly listening.

“I would close the door and practise the songs, so I don’t forget it.

“But they (classmates) used to listen out the door and I didn’t know. One day everyone came in and told me how well I sang.”

While she’s not sure who recommended her, a British music producer named James Freeman visited McLean at her home.

Impressed by her vocal talents and songwriting, Freeman placed her in a music ensemble. Over the next few years, she was booked for performances across Austria. She felt good about herself.

“I never heard the sentence again that little girls must be seen and not heard. I was told that thousands of times in TT. When you hear that, you get smaller inside as a girl.

“When I first moved to Austria, they used to ask why I was so quiet, and I had to learn how to be heard. It was a nice experience because I felt loved.

McLean’s big break came at 16. She was scouted and placed in a music group called DecaDance. In 1994, the group scored a top five hit on the Austrian music charts with their song, Latin Lover.

The song not only landed McLean on the charts, alongside mainstream artistes such as Mariah Carey, but she also appeared in magazines.

But the success came to an abrupt halt when she became pregnant at 17 and left the band.

“It was horrible, I was really sad because I know I protected myself.

“Two years later, when I left my boyfriend at that time, he told me he planned the pregnancy. He told me he was afraid to lose me, so he planned it like that.

“I then understood what had happened, but that’s life.”

After giving birth, McLean took a hiatus from music. She thought she had lost her passion for singing.

But her new boyfriend, who she met in 2018, motivated her to give singing one more shot.

“He gives me self-confidence and motivates me to do things I always wanted to do. In 2018, I was ready to face my fears.”

That year, McLean competed on The Voice of Austria 2018 and placed third but was disappointed. The show did not achieve the commercial and networking success she hoped for.

Last year, she went to Germany and participated on the Supertalent Show. Her appearance on that show opened a few more doors.

“I was so proud that I had the guts to go out there (on the show) and give it my best.

“Following the show, I got much better paid show. It was a good step I made.”

Her boyfriend’s decision to sign her up for The Voice of Germany is his latest attempt to push her music career forward.

She didn’t expect much after auditioning for the show, especially since the casting process saw her competing against thousands of singers.

“If they said I was not good enough, I would have been okay because I just wanted to continue growing by being a step braver to try the show.”

McLean is now preparing for the “battle” round of the show when she will be pitted against another contestant. The best singer moves forward.

Although confident, she knows the road ahead will be tough.

As the show celebrates its tenth anniversary, this year, previous contestants – the “all-stars” – will also be in the mix.

Regardless of the outcome, McLean will be fulfilled.

“Even if I make it or not, it’s okay because just doing this is a big step.

“No matter what happens at least I was there.

“If I fall, I’ll fall with class because I’m going to give my best. I’m going to be the best Trini I can be.”

Due to covid19, the show’s production was briefly done virtually. But in-person production has resumed in Berlin where the main show will be filmed.

While people in TT may not be able to view the show’s live broadcast, McLean is still calling for support.

She encourages everyone to “make some noise” on social media for her.

“The most important thing for me is for TT to know that I exist because many other countries are represented on the show.

“My country has a meaning to me, and I want them to know a Trinidadian is fighting her way through the show and not doing so bad.”

Apart from being an outlet for self-discovery, singing is also McLean’s livelihood.

Due to the time it took for her to learn German, she never obtained any formal education.

“Making steps (with my music) is better than standing still. If people have a dream, they should go after it and not be discouraged.”

She last visited TT in 2011, and recalls going to the beach, enjoying local dishes, and meeting family members.

One memory stood out – eating a Kiss Cake because it made her feel like a child again.

McLean longs to return home and hopes to tour the Caribbean and perform her music when its safe to do so again.

Anyone interested in following Katiuska McLean’s journey on The Voice Germany can do so by following her on Instagram @katiuska.mclean and following show’s Instagram account @thevoiceofgermany. McLean’s performances can also be found on the show’s YouTube account: The Voice Germany.