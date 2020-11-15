Features A Tobago gallery Newsday An Hour Ago A blue lotus in a pond at Corbin Wildlife Park, Mason Hall. - Newsday shares scenes of everyday life and the beauty of Tobago in this photo gallery. Red fish on sale at the Pigeon Point market. - Farmer Omari Cox removes fever grass from the soil on his lettuce bed in Store Bay. Cox, 18, says even though he does farming, he still wants to attend a trade school to learn welding and plumbing. PHOTOS BY AYANNA KINSALE - Sarah Khan skims along the calm waters of Mt Irvine Bay on a paddle board.- William Hosford leads his sheep home after grazing in Lowlands, Tobago. Hosford has been taking care of animals for over 20 years. -
Comments
"A Tobago gallery"