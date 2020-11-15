22 writers in Dragonzilla short story finals

Director of the NGC Children’s Bocas literary festival Danielle Delon with five-year-old author Coryn Clarke at the launch of the Dragonzilla short story challenge in September. Twenty two finalists have been chosen for the second round where they have to share videos of themselves reading their stories. -

Twenty-two young writers have moved onto the second phase of Dragonzilla’s Short Story Writing Challenge.

More than 100 children, ages five to 12, shared their 300-400 word story on the theme – My covid experience in Trinidad and Tobago – for the online challenge that replaces the 2020 NGC Children’s Bocas Lit Fest Storytelling Caravan. Nalis (National Library Information Systems) partners with the Bocas Lit Fest on the challenge.

The finalists in each age category – five to eight and nine to 12 – will submit videos of themselves reading the stories they entered in phase one. The deadline for videos is Monday.

Storyteller and retired librarian Joan Osbourne will be among a panel of Nalis children’s librarians tasked with selecting the winning stories in each age group.

“It was quite difficult coming up with the list of finalists. There were so many good stories to choose from. Now, we look forward to seeing them deliver what they wrote,” the Nalis team said in a release.

Director of the children’s literary festival Danielle Delon said the challenge has shown organisers how children are being affected by the covid19 pandemic.

“We’re getting to know their observations, their reflections on life in the communities today. We’re finding out their concerns in and around the home, about online schooling, not being with their friends and so much more,” she said.

The public is invited to vote for their favourite videos when they are uploaded to the Bocas and Nalis Facebook pages. All likes and shares will be tallied as votes for the People’s Choice winner in each age group. Votes for the award will be counted at midnight on December 4 and votes received after that time will not be accepted.

Winners in both categories will be announced on December 11 via Bocas Lit Fest and Nalis social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and websites (bocaslitfest.com, nalis.gov.tt).

Prizes include tablets, laptops and more.