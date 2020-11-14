Words of empathy for bar owners

THE EDITOR: Do the bar owners believe that covid19 ought to be caring about their financial pain? The virus does not care. It is not a relative, a friend or a friendly patron. Its sole purpose is to kill people.

In Denmark covid19 has infected the mink, the little fury animal used to make mink coats. Thousands of minks are now being killed in the hope of not infecting humans. Danes cannot travel to the UK because of the fear of spreading the virus.

Nothing beats liming in bars with your friends. Fantastic entertainment. In the UK I enjoyed hanging out in as many bars as possible. At weekends, sometimes during the week. Winter, spring, summer or fall, we met regularly at the pub. It was the height, width and breadth of my student experience.

My special preference were the bars a couple hundred years old. The best bars are those always full to the limit. Always a queue for drinks. No room for social distancing.

Unfortunately, death hovers where too many people congregate. The sin of congregating is the recurring decimal regarding cross contamination and covid19 deaths. Night life in England, France, Spain, Italy and Germany is suffering even as you read this.

There are far too many people in TT walking around with masks covering mouths and chins only. It is not the PNM government being obstructive. Each careless man/woman in the street with an uncovered nose is the walking, talking enemy of every single bar owner.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin