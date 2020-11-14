Two held for protected animal carcass in Arouca

Two men and one woman are in police custody after they were held with a quantity of cocaine and the carcass of a protected animal on Thursday night in separate incidents.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force Central and Intelligence Team went a house at Ballantyne Road, Arouca, at around 9 pm where they arrested a man and woman, both 31-years-old for the possession of the remains of a protected animal.

According to the Conservation of Wildlife Act, any person found with a protected animal "in whole or in part" is liable to a fine of $1,000 or imprisonment for three months.

In an unrelated incident, earlier on Thursday, police went to Alexander Street, Tacarigua, where they arrested a 40-year-old man for the possession of 0.5 grams of cocaine.