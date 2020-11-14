Roxborough Police Youth Club leader wins Community Icon award

Leader of the Roxborough Police Youth Club, Tobago, Collis Hazel, is the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour’s Community Icon 2020.

The division’s secretary Assemblyman Marslyn Melville-Jack presented Hazel with the award on Friday night during the third Community Champion Awards Ceremony.

Some 12 individuals were presented with awards for their commitment to enhancing the lives of others in their fields.

The event, held at the division’s headquarters at Glen Road, Scarborough, culminated a week of activities highlighting the work of the division.

Theme of the observance was Community Spirit On The Rise.

A senior superintendent in charge of the Guard and Emergency Branch, Hazel told Sunday Newsday he was humbled and elated to receive the award.

“For me, I would really want to say that I felt honoured yet humbled by the recognition of the award,” he said.

“It is an award on behalf of all the institutions with which I have had the privilege to work with in doing community work.”

Hazel said apart from the Roxborough Police Youth Club, he has worked extensively with the Community Policing Unit, Windward Carnival Development Committee, Roxborough Village Council, Tobago Youth Council and the Roxborough Secondary Past Pupils Association, Windward Youth Council.

He also spent a significant amount of time managing the Roxborough Estate Visitor’s Service Co-operative, better known in Tobago as the Argyle Waterfall.

But Hazel is perhaps known for his work with the Roxborough Police Youth Club, which he has served diligently as leader for 30 years. He celebrates the milestone on November 23.

Hazel said the club is hosting an anniversary celebration on Sunday from 4pm.

It includes a virtual inter-faith thanksgiving service and an awards function at the Roxborough Police Youth Club conference room.

He said as leader, the club also established the Roxborough Early Childhood Centre, “where focus was placed on developing the tender minds in providing pre-school education.”

Hazel said under his watch, the club also established a steel orchestra to ensure the island’s cultural heritage is not lost.

Secretary for Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack presents leader of the Roxborough Police Youth Club Collis Hazel with the Community Icon award during the division’s Community Champions Award Ceremony on Friday night.