Public servants with children to get THA support

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis. - Ayanna Kinsale

CHIEF Secretary Ancil Dennis said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is moving to give support to public servants who are unable to supervise their children at home during the pandemic.

Addressing the post executive council media briefing on Wednesday in Scarborough, Dennis said there has been some “confusion” relating to this issue. He said that since the onset of the pandemic, students have not been attending school but were being taught via virtual platforms.

“Therefore, in many instances, mothers and fathers are required to give their children that kind of support.” He said the THA is putting plans in place to address this issue.

“I want to announce that in the Assembly all administrators were instructed to ensure that we make provisions and discuss with persons affected by these situations, reasonable terms and flexible work arrangements to allow them to report for work or work from home so that the attention needed by their children, learning on these virtual platforms, will not be sacrificed.”

Dennis said the plan is expected to be enforced across all divisions and agencies of the THA. However, he warned that the arrangement must not be abused.

“Parents should only utilise these arrangements if absolutely necessary. There are some homes where there might be two parents or in some cases, parents and grandparents living in the same home, in this scenario, there is someone who can look after the children on the virtual platforms. I am saying all those considerations must be had.”