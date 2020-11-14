Psychotherapist: Leaders need to denounce gender-based violence

There is a need for leaders from all spheres and sectors in society to actively denounce gender-based violence and gender inequity. This was said by psychotherapist Stephen Thompson during a virtual conference against abuse on Thursday.

Thompson, the programme manager for the Bahamas-based Young Men's Leadership Program, made the remarks during his contribution to the Men Engage symposium to end gender-based violence, in which he called on regional leaders to take a clear stance against domestic violence.

He said at a time when various agencies and groups were working to change the perceptions of masculinity in the Caribbean, regional leaders should be an example to their countries by speaking out against gender-based violence.

"Those in power need to start denouncing gender-based violence. I'm talking about the prime ministers, presidents and others who have influence.

"They need to establish a sense of urgency around the issue."

Thompson said while strategies from governments have been implemented across the Caribbean, legislation and policy were not enough as cases of gender-based violence in several islands were under-reported.

Citing his own experience in working with boys in his program, he said character programming and re-socialising were important tools in providing long-term changes in behaviour towards women.

"My programme focuses on bringing boys into being aware (of behaviour) and building character traits and allow for their development.

"It focuses on all boys as they enter into puberty and character development using male-to-male and male-to-female peer education.

"It's very important because no man is an island and we need to be our brother's keeper and understand these character traits from a young age."

Thompson also said such programmes should not be limited to boys considered "at risk" by their communities and should be modelled to include young men from all backgrounds.

"We have to work with all boys. Just because someone is at risk does not mean they will have a propensity to commit violence," he said.