No relation to Avinash Sawh

THE EDITOR: I wish to reply to the posts on social media made by one Avinash Sawh.

Firstly, let me strongly indicate to my patients and the public at large that I, Lall R Sawh, am not related, in any way, to Avinash Sawh.

Nor is he my son.

His rants have caused my sons and I personal attack from those who don’t know us well enough.

My sons are both abroad practising. One is a urologist like myself and the other a dentist. So I emphatically state that Avinash Sawh is not my son.

I therefore wish to defend myself and my untarnished 40-year reputation as a specialist urologist and also that of my sons.

My work and career should speak for themselves.

It is a sad day for medicine when a general practitioner – he is not a specialist as indicated on television during his apology Wednesday night – sinks so low in his conversations and racist comments.

Note, I refer to him without the Dr title as he is no longer worthy, in my opinion, to carry that hallowed title.

I close by quoting from Kafra Kambon, as he so well said, “Medicine and racism are a toxic mix.”

I could not say it any better and I do hope that our noble profession is detoxified.

LALL SAWH

via e-mail