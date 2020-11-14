No relation to Avinash Sawh
THE EDITOR: I wish to reply to the posts on social media made by one Avinash Sawh.
Firstly, let me strongly indicate to my patients and the public at large that I, Lall R Sawh, am not related, in any way, to Avinash Sawh.
Nor is he my son.
His rants have caused my sons and I personal attack from those who don’t know us well enough.
My sons are both abroad practising. One is a urologist like myself and the other a dentist. So I emphatically state that Avinash Sawh is not my son.
I therefore wish to defend myself and my untarnished 40-year reputation as a specialist urologist and also that of my sons.
My work and career should speak for themselves.
It is a sad day for medicine when a general practitioner – he is not a specialist as indicated on television during his apology Wednesday night – sinks so low in his conversations and racist comments.
Note, I refer to him without the Dr title as he is no longer worthy, in my opinion, to carry that hallowed title.
I close by quoting from Kafra Kambon, as he so well said, “Medicine and racism are a toxic mix.”
I could not say it any better and I do hope that our noble profession is detoxified.
LALL SAWH
via e-mail
