Met Office tells drivers: Expect more water at Mosquito Creek till Wednesday

THE METEOROLOGICAL Service says Trinidad and Tobago is currently experiencing the highest tides for the year. As a result, more water than usual will "intrude on the roadways" near the Mosquito Creek in San Fernando.

Over the past two weeks, there has been heavy traffic on the southbound lane in San Fernando/La Romaine, with lines being as long as from Dansteel to Paria Suites.

This has been happening, mostly because of water settling in one particular stretch of the road near the creek, but also because of ongoing construction works on the San Fernando/Point Fortin Highway.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday afternoon, a meteorological officer said this is a regular effect of the spring tide.

"That (intrusion of) water is temporary ,but the effects of spring tide will continue (during) high tide over the next three days...

"We just came down out of high tide, which was at 2.32 pm, so we are going into a low-tide phase."

She said this will occur until next Wednesday.