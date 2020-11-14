Hope dwindles as search for missing diver extends to Tobago

An image of the search map for diver Reinaldo Novoa Snr on Friday at 3.11 pm. He went missing on Sunday off the coast off Manzanilla. -

The search for missing diver Reinaldo Novoa has been extended to Tobago, especially the south coastlines.

In an update, his son Reinaldo Novoa Jr said on Friday afternoon that the search had to be extended, and already the Cove area between ANR Robinson Airport and Lambeau has been searched.

Novoa, 66, of Westmoorings, was last seen on Sunday at about 11 am off the coast of Manzanilla, where he went for an open dive. When a boatman returned to pick him up at about 3.45 pm, he was nowhere to be found.

His family, friends PHI Americas Ltd, the Air Guard, TT, and Grenada Coast Guard, Bristow Caribbean Ltd, the police Air Support Unit, Royal Navy, BPTT, friends including people from Barbados have all been searching for him.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday, Novoa's son said although the family was holding on for a miracle, "We are starting to feel powerless, as the search projection for if he is still in the water is now totally out of our range.

“We must rely now on the government and the international communities of Grenada, Barbados and quite possibly St Vincent soon.”

The family started a WhatsApp group chat with various people and organisations who post updates on the search. A message on Friday at about 3 pm noted the difficulty in using Google maps.

Novoa Jr explained the Google updates were delayed.

“Google Maps is updated very infrequently. There are map tiles there since July still.

"Google Earth is mainly cars driving with cameras, so none are useful. The resolution cannot help. I checked the satellite company that supplies Google, and their best satellite images are not good enough for spotting people in the sea.”

The Novoa family has also asked for the help from the NGO Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS).

FFOS corporate secretary Gary Aboud said there was not much they can do at this point.

“It has been so long, and with the speed and direction of the current, he may have drifted as far as St Vincent. It is sad and a grim reality.

“This should be a warning to all divers to practise proper safety protocols,” Aboud said.