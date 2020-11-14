Heritage donates over 300 computers to students

Heritage Petroleum Ltd corporate communications manager Arlene Gorin-George with the grandparent of a student who received a computer. Photo provided by Heritage. -

CONTINUING its 2020 corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd has donated 100 more computers to students, bringing the total to over 300.

The distribution began in May, when 100 computers were donated to COSTAATT (the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT).

In a release, the company said it continues to equip students with computers for online learning, as it recognises the “tremendous impact covid19 has had on the nation’s education system and on the many students who have found themselves unable to consistently access computer facilities necessary for online learning.”

Another 100 computers were donated to the Education Ministry and ten to the National Crime Prevention Programme.

And this week, it said, it donated 100 computers to “students belonging to Heritage’s fence line communities.

“As with previous donations, the donated computers were sourced from the company’s surplus computer inventory, which are functional and suitable for online learning.

“Various community groups assisted Heritage in identifying the students and households that were in need of computers. These groups praised the company for its ongoing efforts to support the surrounding communities and for leading the way in CSR, particularly during this period when there is a great need among students.

The company’s corporate communications manager, Arlene Gorin-George, said the programme will continue over the next few months.

She said, “Education is one of the three pillars of our CSR programme.

"It is expected that covid19 will continue to pose serious challenges to many of our nation’s students as it relates to computer access.

“We are committed to maintain our focus on identifying students in our communities who are in need and distributing the available computers to them.”