THE EDITOR: For Easter the oceans were turbulent and fish were described as “doctor fish” – scarce and expensive. Prices have reverted back to normal these days.

Today is Divali. Vegetable prices have gone sky high. Things that people refused to eat whole year are fetching a king's ransom.

The day has come and will go. Then alcohol and meat prices will rise for Christmas and New Year’s.

God does not care what we eat. We all age, get ill and depart.

Trini know crime.

Happy Divali, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town