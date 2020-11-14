Free and fair elections

THE EDITOR: During this time of elections and with the more than the usual controversy, I think it is appropriate to consider how free and fair national elections can be.

Currently, a senior official of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) is facing litigation for his alleged part in fabricating the 2020 election results in favour of the then incumbent David Granger regime.

What is instructive and indeed the height of irony is that he as head of that organisation, together with others working with him, was entrusted with the responsibility for free and fair elections, but may have violated his oath of office. Granger was declared the winner at one point, but due to Mia Mottley and her Caribbean commission, the CCJ and one local judicial official, who insisted on a recount, the original decision of Gecom was overturned.

What is significant about the Guyanese situation is that ordinarily those responsible would have been able to escape with their alleged plan simply out of their own assumption that their figures would be acceptable since they are the legitimate elections body. But Mottley et all would have none of it, and it is a tribute to them that coming from a perceived Third World environment, they could demonstrate such high standards of integrity.

In the TT election which followed soon after, questions arose, as expected, and with the margin of victory as thin as it was, such questions seemed understandable, especially for areas like Toco and the marginals Tunapuna and St Joseph. But, barring the recounts in the latter two, there was no one ready to investigate the truth or the falsity of the claims with the argument that election officials would do their jobs and there was no need for observers to do such.

But the Guyana situation, especially as the demographics are similar to TT’s, tells a story that puts such an assumption on tenuous ground, for out of that precedent arises the issue how fair play and justice in the election count can often be compromised by election officials with party loyalties.

In the end there was no real investigation comparable to Guyana’s, the retort being that detractors were trying to “Guyanise” the TT election, and in the end the ruling party’s victory was legitimised.

And what of the US? By approximately 11 pm on November 3, Donald Trump seemed on the path to victory with significant leads in all battleground states, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, even Arizona, so much so that he appeared on TV at that time to indicate his favourable position, but by the following morning all these leads had been whittled down and in the next few days had turned into actual deficits.

The media, including Fox, amazingly, for it had been supporting Trump all along, were ready to declare Joe Biden as president-elect even though the votes were still being counted in all these states. But that would be put on hold for allegations of voter fraud and other election malpractices would surface and are now the subject of varied litigation by the Trump team.

What is significant however is that all these battleground states are essentially Democratic, meaning that there would be a cadre of officials from the top down, all part of the appointed election machinery, but with avowed loyalty to the Democratic party.

Is this not the perfect recipe for manipulating the votes in favour of the Democrats as was the case in Guyana? Is legitimacy as the controlling elections body the perfect cover-up for interfering with the vote count, of which Guyana is the perfect example?

But Alexander Lukashenk in Belarus continues to be president even as the nation rejects him for alleged voter fraud and Vladimir Putin is still there although Alexey Navlany was the victim of attempted murder by poison. And its simply because the forces of political corruption are too formidable, too Himalayan, so that with the deep state, the media, big tech, big pharma, George Soros, Bill Gates et al, behind him, Biden will surely prevail despite what “lies” beneath, pun intended.

Which is why little Guyana stands out in a towering world where “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Maybe it’s too small a country to be sophisticated in its dishonesty as in the US, and all it knew, thanks to Mia Mottley et al, was a simple difference between right and wrong. Maybe there is poetic justice in that simple honesty, considering the “blessings” which now lie at its feet.

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

docbenj742@outlook.com