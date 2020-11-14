Divali still shines in Felicity

Lyne Street resident Navin Heerman attaches a lantern to a decorated pole for Divali celebrations in Felicity on Saturday. -

While 2020 did not bring much hope for many people and plans were halted, or became unexpected, Hindus celebrating Divali in Chaguanas were not about to let their most anticipated festival for the year fail.

On Saturday, residents of Cacandee Road in Felicity said they were depressed that they were not been able to celebrate like they did in previous years, but decided last-minute to make the best of the situation.

Member of the Central Felicity Organisation Hudson Mahabir said they did not plan to decorate their community, as they were accustomed to, or do anything to attract large crowds because of the covid19 restrictions.

He said safety took precedent over everything, but as Divali came closer, the urge to do something for the community and the children encouraged them to invest time and whatever extra finances they had.

“We were just going to put up some battery operate lanterns, but realised the villagers wanted more. Our plans changed and within the past three days the community effort to install lights and decorations along Cacandee Street came together," he said.

“This year it is not as grand as previous years, but it is still something. It showed the camaraderie and the love for our culture.”

Stalwart in the community Krishna Maharaj said he was concerned that Divali in Felicity would not have happened this year, as the youth seemed uninterested in the festival.

“With covid19, the youths were not getting the vibes to come out, but the older heads in the community knew that there would have generated some spark in them, and they would come around.

“A kind of madness does happen, and something great always happens in Felicity,” George said.

Felicity has been described as little India, as the streets, houses and community parks would be adorned with decorations, lights and deyas. This has been so for the past 30 years, having first started with flambeau lanterns along the streets.

Over at Lyne Street, Navin Heeraman, who coordinated decoration efforts there, said covid19 could not restrict their desire to celebrate the true meaning of Divali.

He said, “It was a group effort and finances challenged us in doing what were accustomed to and sponsorship came to a halt.

“We were disappointed that our traditions have been stifled but it was not done in vain. There is a bigger issue at hand and covid19 needed to be taken seriously.

“The point is Hindus get together on the day and offer their prayers to Mother Lakshmi, which is most important.”

The organisation said while visitors maybe disappointed this year, they urged people who chose to visit Felicity to make it a drive-through experience and observe the health protocols.

In Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas last-minute shoppers were getting their deyas and fireworks.

Many people said the excitement for the festival was still there, but this year it needed to be contained into smaller celebrations.

Sunday Newsday caught up with Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, who resides in Couva North constituency. He was also making a last-minute purchase of deyas.

He said, “Covid19 may have curbed the celebrations but it has not curbed the spirit of the people. There were still many activities that can be done responsibly.”