Concordat talks lead to call for equity in school system

Dean of UWI, St Augustine Faculty of Law, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine

Equity in and access to education are two of the most pressing needs of the education system in TT. This was one major conclusion reached during the Education Ministry’s national consultation on the Concordat on Thursday.

The Concordat, signed on December 22, 1960, is an agreement between the State and the boards of various denominations to the terms under which the denominational boards would run assisted secondary schools.

The main features of the Concordat under discussion were the funding allocated by the government to denominational schools, the selection of teachers by both government and denominational schools, and the ability of denominational schools to allocate 20 per cent of the spaces in their first forms to selected students, with the State filling the other 80 per cent with students who pass the SEA examinations.

Catholic Education Board of Management CEO Sharon Mangroo said denominational schools were the first to offer freed people education after emancipation. She said they received no funding after 1849, when ward schools were developed. In 1870, it was determined there would be assisted public schools and government public schools.

She said in addition to the subventions received from the government, the denominational schools spend $10 million yearly to maintain themselves.

Dean of the Faculty of Law at UW, I St Augustine Rose-Marie Belle Antoine said the school system is rooted in inequity based around class, geographical origin and a love for prestige schools. She said the problem is not the Concordat but that the State has not upkept and upgraded the school system.

“The State has abdicated its responsibility of providing good education. If we had good schools all over TT, there wouldn’t be a problem. People want to go to denominational schools because they are seen as being better quality.”

Former principal of St George's College James Sammy said the Concordat needed to be re-examined in its original context. He said before 1960, most schools would have been denominational, government schools would have been increasing in number, and the government would have wanted a homogenous system. He said the boards would have worried about losing ownership and about losing their religious beliefs.

“We can’t underestimate religious identity. Teaching could not have been separated from the religions themselves and the staff capable of teaching the beliefs. They might have been concerned about the schools having pupils not of their religion. We have to examine if the tenets of the Concordat are presently being used to fulfil those ideals.”

Mangroo said the Concordat was still in effect because of the savings clause in the Constitution. She said there are practices which need to be examined carefully, but people needed to stop using the Concordat as an excuse and look for real solutions for real problems.

Sammy said some government schools functioned better than denominational schools. The problems, he said, stem not necessarily from funding, but from how the schools are populated in terms of students’ backgrounds.

“We judge by academics and not how skilled people are in other areas. We neglect that some schools save lives and their jobs are different. If we accept that not all schools need to do the same job, then we can allocate funds to different schools rationally.”

Mangroo said the 20 per cent accorded to the denominational schools is an opportunity to provide the equity needed, so that underprivileged students get an opportunity to enter good schools. The government needs to recognise its own schools which are doing excellent work, she said, but currently all the kudos go to the prestige schools. Government schools needed to mount a marketing campaign so people would be eager to go there. She said the differences observed don't necessarily have to do with the teachers only, but also with the culture and traditions of each school.

Co-moderator Clare Telemaque asked while the educational philosophy of the country is centred on academics, not everyone can be measured by the same yardstick. She asked, “How do we get as a nation get people to understand that education is more than certification?”

Commentators called for the disposal of the Concordat altogether; for all schools to be made equal in terms of access to resources; for socio-economic and social issues to be taken into account; for multiple intelligences to be catered for and the education system to be made holistic; to evaluate the leadership in schools; for technical and vocational subjects to be taught alongside academics or alternatively for academic schools to annex technical-vocational schools; to take rates of maturation into account; for school quality to measured differently; and for the overall improvement of the school system.

In closing, Sammy said education is about building a competent citizenry. He said the "stigma" of the prestige school needs to be changed by the population who give those schools that status and are unwilling to have their children attend government schools.

Antoine said equity is needed across the board, and Mangroo said people should stop making the Concordat a distraction, focus on real issues, and work together to make sure each student has access to a quality education wherever they are.

The video recording of the consultation can be found on the ministry’s Facebook and website. Those wishing to make further contributions can submit feedback at EducationConsultation2020@moe.gov.tt.