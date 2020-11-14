Black Rock man shot dead during a fight

A 21-year-old man is Tobago’s tenth murder victim for 2020. He has been identified as Omari Matthews, of Mt Hay, Black Rock.

Police said around 1.30 am on Saturday, Matthews, his cousin and another man were liming at Courland Bush Trace, Black Rock, when he got into an argument with another man. A fight ensued and Matthews was shot. He was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two people are assisting police with the investigation, which is being carried out by officers of the Homicide Division.